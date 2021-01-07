UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Imposes Section 144 Around Peshawar Int'l Airport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Distt Admin imposes section 144 around Peshawar int'l airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :On the request of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has imposed section 144 in areas surrounding Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar to prevent any mishap.

According to a notification issued here Thursday, the ban has been imposed on pigeon flying, aerial firing, kite flying and use of drone camera and laser light in the areas which are close to the airport.

Ban has been imposed on pigeon shops, use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement board which can be detrimental to landing or taking off of a plane at the Airport.

The violators of the ban would be dealt under section 188.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Peshawar Airport

Recent Stories

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

8 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

14 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

15 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

31 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

44 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.