PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :On the request of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has imposed section 144 in areas surrounding Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar to prevent any mishap.

According to a notification issued here Thursday, the ban has been imposed on pigeon flying, aerial firing, kite flying and use of drone camera and laser light in the areas which are close to the airport.

Ban has been imposed on pigeon shops, use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement board which can be detrimental to landing or taking off of a plane at the Airport.

The violators of the ban would be dealt under section 188.