Distt Admin Imposes Section 144 To Avert Untoward Incident

Published April 23, 2022

Distt Admin imposes section 144 to avert untoward incident

The district Administration on the advise of District Police Officer has imposed section 144 in the district DI Khan to avert any untoward incident of terrorist attack during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid ul Fitr

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 )::The district Administration on the advise of District Police Officer has imposed section 144 in the district DI Khan to avert any untoward incident of terrorist attack during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid ul Fitr.

DPO Najam ul Hasnain said here Saturday that in view of the prevailing law and order situation and the threat of terrorist acts by anti state elements, the district administration has been requested to imposed Section 144 to protect the lives and property of the people.

The section 144 would remain intact till May 05 and until this period pillion riding of motorbike, display of arms would remain banned.

The DPO has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police and play their role with responsibility for ensuring the implementation of section 144.

DPO Dera appealed to the people to cooperate fully with the police in view of the current situation and ensure the implementation of section 144.

