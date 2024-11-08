Open Menu

Distt Admin Imposes Smart Lockdown To Prevent Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Amid worsening smog conditions, the district administration has implemented a stringent zero-tolerance policy to tackle the hazardous air quality and imposed smart lockdown across the district.

Under the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, an emergency has been declared across the district, with the immediate enforcement of a smart lockdown through which all marketplaces and commercial areas would be closed by 8:00 PM in a bid to reduce pollution levels.

To curb emissions, all factories and brick kilns found violating environmental guidelines have been sealed and legal action has been initiated against violators. The district administration and police have launched an aggressive crackdown against those burning crop residues which significantly contribute to the smog.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, local authorities and police were briefed on intensified anti-smog initiatives.

The district has committed all available resources to safeguard residents from environmental hazards. He urged the business community to cooperate with the administration’s directive for early market closures to minimize pollution.

Sandhu emphasized the critical role of agricultural and industrial emissions, pointing to crop residue burning and factory smoke as major contributors to the crisis. He encouraged citizens to limit their outdoor activities to reduce smog exposure.

The CPO affirmed that police teams have been instructed to file immediate cases against individuals responsible for burning waste and crop remnants. Additionally, masks were distributed to citizens to protect against the toxic air.

The administration's actions reflect an urgent and unified response to Multan’s escalating smog issue, aiming to protect public health through decisive and coordinated measures.

