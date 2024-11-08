Distt Admin Imposes Smart Lockdown To Prevent Smog
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Amid worsening smog conditions, the district administration has implemented a stringent zero-tolerance policy to tackle the hazardous air quality and imposed smart lockdown across the district.
Under the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, an emergency has been declared across the district, with the immediate enforcement of a smart lockdown through which all marketplaces and commercial areas would be closed by 8:00 PM in a bid to reduce pollution levels.
To curb emissions, all factories and brick kilns found violating environmental guidelines have been sealed and legal action has been initiated against violators. The district administration and police have launched an aggressive crackdown against those burning crop residues which significantly contribute to the smog.
In a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, local authorities and police were briefed on intensified anti-smog initiatives.
The district has committed all available resources to safeguard residents from environmental hazards. He urged the business community to cooperate with the administration’s directive for early market closures to minimize pollution.
Sandhu emphasized the critical role of agricultural and industrial emissions, pointing to crop residue burning and factory smoke as major contributors to the crisis. He encouraged citizens to limit their outdoor activities to reduce smog exposure.
The CPO affirmed that police teams have been instructed to file immediate cases against individuals responsible for burning waste and crop remnants. Additionally, masks were distributed to citizens to protect against the toxic air.
The administration's actions reflect an urgent and unified response to Multan’s escalating smog issue, aiming to protect public health through decisive and coordinated measures.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable's grave saluted on his death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Air Chief calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police HIU resolves 93 Murder Cases, arrests 222 suspects5 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10kg hashish5 minutes ago
-
Iqbal inspired unit, self-determination among Muslim ummaha through his writings, poetry: Ayaz Sadiq5 minutes ago
-
Ghee and Oil Mill Association delegation meets PFA DG5 minutes ago
-
LHC orders markets closure at 8pm, traffic control measures to combat smog5 minutes ago
-
Govt. envisions new era of economic, cultural revival for country: Musadik Malik15 minutes ago
-
Arora’s message on Iqbal Day15 minutes ago
-
9th Thal Jeep rally: Nadir Magsi dominates in qualifying round15 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1497 injured in 1375 RTCs in Punjab15 minutes ago
-
Relief of Rs 80m provided to 88 complainants by Punjab Ombudsman15 minutes ago