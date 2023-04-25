UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Impounds 32 Vehicles For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Distt admin impounds 32 vehicles for overcharging

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 78,000 on various vehicles for overcharging in the district during the last four days of Eidul Fitr.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti said that 278 vehicles were checked and impounded 32 vehicles besides arresting four drivers on the charge of violation of traffic rules during the Eid days.

He said, today 70 vehicles were checked on Ferozpur road Kasur and challaned six vehicles on various violations.

He said that strict action was being taken against the vehicles for overcharging.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Kasur Media

Recent Stories

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

10 minutes ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

55 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

3 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

3 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.