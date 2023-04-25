Distt admin impounds 32 vehicles for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 78,000 on various vehicles for overcharging in the district during the last four days of Eidul Fitr.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti said that 278 vehicles were checked and impounded 32 vehicles besides arresting four drivers on the charge of violation of traffic rules during the Eid days.

He said, today 70 vehicles were checked on Ferozpur road Kasur and challaned six vehicles on various violations.

He said that strict action was being taken against the vehicles for overcharging.