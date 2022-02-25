Distt admin impounds nine buses, three wagons from illegal stands

The district administration impounded nine buses, three wagons and 13 auto rickshaws in a mega crackdown against illegal bus stands and encroachments on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration impounded nine buses, three wagons and 13 auto rickshaws in a mega crackdown against illegal bus stands and encroachments on Friday.

The operation was conducted at General Bus Stand Entry and bus and wagon stands on Vehari Road wherein stands were demolished and a large quantity of goods was confiscated.

Assistant Commissioner City, Khawaja Umair Mahmood and Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin were launched the crackdown with staffersDuring the operation, teams led by Secretary RTA demolished solid structures at the entrance of non-AC bus stand and cleared the way, while encroachments were also removed on Vehari Road.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood said"The district administration is committed to make the General Bus Stand ideal adding, no stand will be allowed to be established on the green belts of Vehari Chowk."