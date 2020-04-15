Distt Admin increases quarantined houses

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has increased the total number of the quarantined houses to 4352 by quarantining 27536 people at the urban and rural areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that as many as 6689 people reached in Sialkot district after traveling from abroad during the last few months.

DC said that a vigilant eye was being kept on the people quarantined in their houses besides making all out sincere efforts for their further medical and health care there even in the local hospitals. He also sought active public cooperation, in this regard.