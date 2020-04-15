UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Increases Quarantined Houses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Distt Admin increases quarantined houses

The district administration has increased the total number of the quarantined houses to 4352 by quarantining 27536 people at the urban and rural areas of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has increased the total number of the quarantined houses to 4352 by quarantining 27536 people at the urban and rural areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that as many as 6689 people reached in Sialkot district after traveling from abroad during the last few months.

DC said that a vigilant eye was being kept on the people quarantined in their houses besides making all out sincere efforts for their further medical and health care there even in the local hospitals. He also sought active public cooperation, in this regard.

Related Topics

Nasir Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

India resumes limited economic activity

16 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

16 minutes ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

1 hour ago

CDA approves multiple new measures for public faci ..

22 seconds ago

World wars, doping scandals: Tour de France has su ..

23 seconds ago

UK govt urged to set out lockdown exit plan as tol ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.