Distt admin initiates crackdown against profiteers, hoarders in Takht Bhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration here Friday launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers in Takht Bhai.

As per direction of Deputy Commissioner, Abid Wazir, Zahid Kamal, Additional Assistant Commissioner visited vegetables and fruits markets in Takht Bhai where he checked prices of daily commodities.

He directed shopkeepers to ensure selling of goods by maintaining at least six foot distance among consumers to avoid coronavirus.

The shopkeepers assured to follow government guidelines in this regard.