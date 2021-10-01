UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Inspects Implementation Of SOPs As Notified By NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Teams of district administration Friday visited various areas of the city to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Officials of district administration also visited private and public sector educational institutions and inspected corona SOPs. The students and teachers were also directed to strictly adhere to guidelines notified by NCOC to contain corona.

Teams also visited Basic Health Units and dispensaries to inspect cleanliness and service delivery.

The staff was also directed to observe corona SOPs and help government to contain spread of virus.

During inspections, hotels and restaurant and petrol pump owners were also urged to observe corona preventive measures and the benefits of vaccination.

District administration also warned strict action against those found guilty of flouting the orders of district administration regarding implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

