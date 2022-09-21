UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Inspects Quality Of Edibles At Barikot

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Distt Admin inspects quality of edibles at Barikot

SWAT, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) ::The district administration on Wednesday visited various areas of Barikot and inspected prices and quality of edible items.

The teams of district administration, led by Assistant Commissioner Barikot, Riaz Mehsud, collected samples of milk from dairy shops and conducted laboratory test on the spot.

He warned of strict action against selling of substandard milk and said that raids would be conducted regularly to ensure quality of milk.

Later, he visited various markets and inspected quality of edible items. He also checked prices of food items and directed the shopkeepers to display price lists on prominent places for facilitation of consumers.

He also urged people to inform the district administration about quality of food items and added that government was endeavoring to ensure availability of quality food items in the market on approved rates.

