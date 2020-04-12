UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Instructs Disinfection Spray At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Distt admin instructs disinfection spray at Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration has decided to disinfect Nishtar hospital and Nishar Medical University following pandemic COVID-19 threat.

After positive tests of 12 doctors, the district administration has decided to spray at hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak instructed health department teams, Rescue 1122, Multan Waste Management Company to conduct disinfection operation.

All wards, emergency, roads of doctor colony, medical university entrance and exit points would be disinfected.

Hand sprayer machines will also be used in disinfection at wards and emergency.

