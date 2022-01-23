Distt admin intensifies action against SOPs violators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :In order to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs) issued by Sindh government, after the current wave of COVID-19, local administration has intensified action against violators in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Qasimabad Ghulam Rasool Panhwer along with police officials paid a surprise visit to Ali Palace marriage hall and reviewed SOPs implementation.

He warned the management of the marriage hall against violating SOPs and asked them to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the Sindh government at all costs, failing which strict action would be initiated against them.