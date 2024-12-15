Open Menu

Distt Admin Intensifies Efforts To Resolve Municipal Services Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Distt admin intensifies efforts to resolve municipal services issues

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has taken proactive measures to provide immediate relief to citizens facing municipal service challenges.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Usman Khalid visited various parts of the city to identify sewerage issues and issued instructions on the spot to officers and sanitary workers for timely water drainage.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Taimoor Usman, CEO Waste Management Company Jawad-ul-Hassan Gondal and XEN Muhammad Shafiq, the Deputy Commissioner inspected urban areas including Ghanta Ghar, Pir Qatal Road, Chowk Chorhatta, Lari Adda, Shah Sikandar Road, and Bhutta Colony.

During his visits, he reviewed the drainage situation and assessed the performance of workers on the ground.

The DC stressed urgent need for efficient drainage to ensure lasting relief for residents. He directed officials to replace outdated sewerage lines in affected areas and ensure prompt completion of the work. He urged consistent field visits by officials to monitor progress, expedite work and keep him informed of any obstacles.

He reassured the citizens that the district administration was working round the clock to address their concerns and improve municipal services.

Related Topics

Water Company Road Progress Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

10 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

23 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

24 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

24 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan