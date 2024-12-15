Distt Admin Intensifies Efforts To Resolve Municipal Services Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has taken proactive measures to provide immediate relief to citizens facing municipal service challenges.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Usman Khalid visited various parts of the city to identify sewerage issues and issued instructions on the spot to officers and sanitary workers for timely water drainage.
Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Taimoor Usman, CEO Waste Management Company Jawad-ul-Hassan Gondal and XEN Muhammad Shafiq, the Deputy Commissioner inspected urban areas including Ghanta Ghar, Pir Qatal Road, Chowk Chorhatta, Lari Adda, Shah Sikandar Road, and Bhutta Colony.
During his visits, he reviewed the drainage situation and assessed the performance of workers on the ground.
The DC stressed urgent need for efficient drainage to ensure lasting relief for residents. He directed officials to replace outdated sewerage lines in affected areas and ensure prompt completion of the work. He urged consistent field visits by officials to monitor progress, expedite work and keep him informed of any obstacles.
He reassured the citizens that the district administration was working round the clock to address their concerns and improve municipal services.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 168,657 power pilferers2 minutes ago
-
Distt admin intensifies efforts to resolve municipal services issues2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over tragic loss of lives in migrant boat accident22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates successful candidates for winning bar's elections32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of previous lives on Greece coast41 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on substandard meat at Sunday bazaar42 minutes ago
-
KPOGCL completes bidding for sale of 49% share of Miran Exploration in N.Waziristan, Kurram42 minutes ago
-
School nutrition program launched42 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 07m from 256 defaulters in 24 hours42 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates new KBA, MBA bodies52 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death1 hour ago
-
Govt to establish 300 Ed-Tech model schools in Kachi Abadis1 hour ago