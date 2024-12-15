Distt admin intensifies efforts to resolve municipal services issues

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration has taken proactive measures to provide immediate relief to citizens facing municipal service challenges.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Usman Khalid visited various parts of the city to identify sewerage issues and issued instructions on the spot to officers and sanitary workers for timely water drainage.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Taimoor Usman, CEO Waste Management Company Jawad-ul-Hassan Gondal and XEN Muhammad Shafiq, the Deputy Commissioner inspected urban areas including Ghanta Ghar, Pir Qatal Road, Chowk Chorhatta, Lari Adda, Shah Sikandar Road, and Bhutta Colony.

During his visits, he reviewed the drainage situation and assessed the performance of workers on the ground.

The DC stressed urgent need for efficient drainage to ensure lasting relief for residents. He directed officials to replace outdated sewerage lines in affected areas and ensure prompt completion of the work. He urged consistent field visits by officials to monitor progress, expedite work and keep him informed of any obstacles.

He reassured the citizens that the district administration was working round the clock to address their concerns and improve municipal services.