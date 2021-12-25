UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Introduces Special Mobile Numbers To Address Public Complaints

Sat 25th December 2021

District administration took a unique step to address people's problems about medical facilities at hospitals by placing banners inscribed with personal and official's mobile numbers

According to official sources, the banners were placed at prominent places including Emergency Ward of Nishtar and Children Hospital.

The citizens in case of any issue could contact directly to Deputy Commissioner.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner also directed hospital administration to take immediate step after receiving complaints. According to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem, the purpose of the complaint number was to improve the monitoring of hospital and provide relief to the people.

