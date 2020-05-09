Distt admin introduces Telemedicine facility

(@FahadShabbir)

After the culmination of lockdown to reduce the burden of patients on Outpatients Departments (OPD) of district Abbottabad's hospitals, the district administration has introduced Telemedicine facility with the cooperation of Health Department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):After the culmination of lockdown to reduce the burden of patients on Outpatients Departments (OPD) of district Abbottabad's hospitals, the district administration has introduced Telemedicine facility with the cooperation of Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah told the media persons that the initiative of Telemedicine facility was taken for patients with minor illnesses or diseases like flue, cough, or seasonal diseases where they can get the advice for medicine.

He further said that the patients could contact the male/female doctors through telephone call or internet chat and could discuss their issues with them from 9 am to 4 pm, district administration has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kareem and Foodpanda where the patient could order medicines and get by home delivery.

The DC disclosed that besides Telemedicine, we have also introduced mobile outreach camp for far-flung areas of the district where a phone call or internet facility was not available or the patients cannot explain their issue on a phone call and to provide health facility at their doorstep.

Talking about Coronavirus, he said that the recovery ratio of the COVID-19 patients in Abbottabad was much higher than other districts as 53 patients out of 84 have been recovered and sent back homes adding that people of Abbottabad have cooperated for the eradication of coronavirus and soon it would completely finish.

While speaking District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that we would conduct three days long medical camps in COVID-19 hit areas where Gynecologists, Ophthalmology, ENT, Pead and doctors of other important specialties would provide services.

He further said that in the camps mobile laboratory and X-Ray facilities would also be available while the health department and district administration would provide free medicines to the patients.