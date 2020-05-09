UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Introduces Telemedicine Facility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

Distt admin introduces Telemedicine facility

After the culmination of lockdown to reduce the burden of patients on Outpatients Departments (OPD) of district Abbottabad's hospitals, the district administration has introduced Telemedicine facility with the cooperation of Health Department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):After the culmination of lockdown to reduce the burden of patients on Outpatients Departments (OPD) of district Abbottabad's hospitals, the district administration has introduced Telemedicine facility with the cooperation of Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah told the media persons that the initiative of Telemedicine facility was taken for patients with minor illnesses or diseases like flue, cough, or seasonal diseases where they can get the advice for medicine.

He further said that the patients could contact the male/female doctors through telephone call or internet chat and could discuss their issues with them from 9 am to 4 pm, district administration has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kareem and Foodpanda where the patient could order medicines and get by home delivery.

The DC disclosed that besides Telemedicine, we have also introduced mobile outreach camp for far-flung areas of the district where a phone call or internet facility was not available or the patients cannot explain their issue on a phone call and to provide health facility at their doorstep.

Talking about Coronavirus, he said that the recovery ratio of the COVID-19 patients in Abbottabad was much higher than other districts as 53 patients out of 84 have been recovered and sent back homes adding that people of Abbottabad have cooperated for the eradication of coronavirus and soon it would completely finish.

While speaking District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that we would conduct three days long medical camps in COVID-19 hit areas where Gynecologists, Ophthalmology, ENT, Pead and doctors of other important specialties would provide services.

He further said that in the camps mobile laboratory and X-Ray facilities would also be available while the health department and district administration would provide free medicines to the patients.

Related Topics

Internet Abbottabad Mobile Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

31 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

31 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

31 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.