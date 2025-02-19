Open Menu

Distt Admin Issues Advisory For Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday issued an advisory for tourists as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted snowfall and rains from February 19 to 21 in Murree and its adjoining areas.

The advisory advised the tourists to get information about weather updates before visiting the hilly areas and used tyres' chains in their vehicles in snowfall areas.

The district administration asked the visitors to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided, adding that maintain low air pressure in their vehicles’ tyres in snowy areas.

The tourists were advised to follow management plan to avoid any untoward situation and call helpline in emergency situation, the advisory added.

