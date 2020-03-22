Distt admin issues anti-germs plan to minimise coronavirus threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :District administration has issued anti-germs plan to minimise the coronavirus threats.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed to wash important places of the city with chlorine mixed water within two days.

He ordered to wash big hospitals, metro stations, bus stands and railway stations.

He directed to wash all main markets and Rescue-1122 will perform duty of washing public places.

WASA and civil defence vehicles will also assist Rescue-1122 to wash the places.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed would monitor to implement on the plan.

Rescue-1122 has started washing Quarantine centre and other places through water bowsers.

APP /sak