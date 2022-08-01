UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Issues Flood Alert, Urges Masses To Move To Safe Places

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :District administration has issued flood alert in Tehsil Alipur and urged the people living on adjacent areas of River Chenab to move to safe places under preventive measures to save their lives and properties.

In line with special directives of the district administration, the announcements through Masajid have been made in all areas in which the residents were urged to move to safe places. The administration has established flood relief camps at Midwala, Basti Jhangan and Government High school Saifpur.

The administration has also deployed health and livestock department teams at the flood relief camps.

On the other hand, the rescue departments have started shifting of people and cattle to safe places from the areas adjacent with the River Chenab.

According to the Irrigation department sources, water arrival at Head Punjnad was 98,000 cusec feet and water flow was 96,000 cusec feet.

However, the situation could turn worst after arrival of 300,000 cusec feet water released by India in the River Chenab.

