Distt admin kicks off three-day long cleaning drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA) Tuesday kicked off a three-day cleaning drive to improve the cteanliness and drainage system of the city.

During the drive, teams would collect garbage from the entry point of Abbottabad Salhad to Harno around Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Murree road.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana chaired a meeting where TMA, WSCA, Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA), Local Government, Civil Defense and price Control Magistrate participated.

In the meeting, strategy for improvement of the cleanliness in city areas, collection of garbage including plastic bags and other dumps around the roads and open spaces came under discussion. The drive would start from January 6 and would culminate on January 8.

All concerned departments have formed their teams and would work in their proposed areas, district administration has also invited volunteers to join the cleaning drive.

Interested volunteers can join the drive-through district government WhatsApp group or register through district control room No. 09929310553 or Assistant Commissioner office Abbottabad No. 0992931020.