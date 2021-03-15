UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Launch Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:03 PM

Distt admin launch anti-encroachment operation

District administration removed encroachments and demolished various illegal structures from Nishtar Hospital road to Tank chowk Airport road as well as MDA road during an operation here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration removed encroachments and demolished various illegal structures from Nishtar Hospital road to Tank chowk Airport road as well as MDA road during an operation here on Monday.

In line with directives from Deputy Commissioner Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani, the Municipal corporation team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mehmood launched operation against encroachment and removed various illegally made counters/structures and items,said official spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, AC City said the operation would continue on daily basis. He said that the confiscated material would not be returned to 'encroachers' ,adding that the district administration had decided to launch zero tolerance policy against encroachment.

Related Topics

Road Tank From Airport

Recent Stories

10 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 Li ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition Factions of Armenian Parliament Demand ..

3 minutes ago

Annual Anti-Racism Week Kicks Off in South Africa

3 minutes ago

113 acres land retrieved in eight months: Regional ..

3 minutes ago

Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to PM, inaugurated st ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.