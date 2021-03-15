Distt admin launch anti-encroachment operation

District administration removed encroachments and demolished various illegal structures from Nishtar Hospital road to Tank chowk Airport road as well as MDA road during an operation here on Monday

In line with directives from Deputy Commissioner Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani, the Municipal corporation team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mehmood launched operation against encroachment and removed various illegally made counters/structures and items,said official spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, AC City said the operation would continue on daily basis. He said that the confiscated material would not be returned to 'encroachers' ,adding that the district administration had decided to launch zero tolerance policy against encroachment.