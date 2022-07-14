UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Launches Awareness Drive Against Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

The district administration on Thursday launched an awareness and preventive measures drive against dengue virus in the provincial capital

The district administration on Thursday launched an awareness and preventive measures drive against dengue virus in the provincial capital.

On the direction of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud , the district administration has constituted special teams comprising of Tehsil municipal committee ( TMAs), health department, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) including entomologists conduct in and outdoor spray to eliminate the dengue larvae.

The special teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan urged people to adhere to precautionary measures and avoid storage and accumulation of water in open pots and places to stop reproduction of mosquitoes.

The teams also collected water samples from various localities for testing dengue larvae.

He said that all resources were being utilized to control spread of the virus, addingcooperation of the people is very important to control spread of dengue fever.

