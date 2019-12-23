Distt Admin Launches "Clean & Green Champion Program"

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration has launched "Clean & Green Champion Program" to achieve the best results of Clean & Green Pakistan Index under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was held here at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, Faisalabad Arts Council under the arrangements of District education Authority regarding the registration of Clean & Green Champion Program, here Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was the chief guest on this occasion while MPAs Latif Nazar, Firdous Rai, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sayan, DG PHA Asif Ch., CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, officers of different departments, teachers, students and citizens belonging to the various walks of life attended the seminar.

Addressing the event, MPAs Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched revolutionary program of Clean & Green Pakistan to save the coming generations from the hazards effects of the environment.

They asked the participants for disseminating the message of Clean & Green Champion Program to every citizen for keeping the roads, streets and surroundings neat and clean.

The deputy commissioner inaugurated the Clean & Green Champion Program by getting himself registered at Website and informed that the citizens could get the award of champion by uploading the pictures pertaining to the volunteer activities of tree plantation, cleanliness, provision of clean drinking water, disposal of waste, on mobile APP or Website.

He said that citizens should take ownership of this program for extending cooperation to keep the city clean and green.

He said the district administration was actively following the Clean & Green Program for ensuring pleasant environment, however, best results could be achieved by including every citizen in this program.

He informed that Medical Superintendent would be awarded prizes who would show the best result in cleanliness of his hospital while the heads of educational institutions would also be encouraged on achieving targets about the Clean & Green Program at their respective institutions.

The DC maintained that the competitions among the selected districts in the Punjab were being held under Clean & Green Pakistan Index and Faisalabad was trying to achieve top position in this competition which could be successful by the cooperation of the citizens.

He appealed the citizens to come forward to bring the Faisalabad district at top position.

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sayan thanked the Deputy Commissioner and expressed his commitment that the best results of Clean & Green Champion Program would be achieved through the active participation of the schools, teachers and students.

He informed that the citizens could get the membership on Website www.cleanandgreen.gov.pk by uploading their CNIC and mobile numbers.