Distt admin launches cleanliness campaign in Orakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The administration of tribal district Orakzai Sunday launched cleanliness campaign. Officers of district administration, police, municipal workers of lower & lower Orakzai and volunteers will participate in the drive.

Addressing a news conference at Kalaya, district headquarters Orakzai, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Khalid said that during campaign tree plantation, beside tree plantation on both sides of all roads, various speed breakers would also be demolished in the district.

Similarly, he said that encroachments on Ziara-Dabori Road would also be demolished for expansion of the under-construction highway and other roads.

He said that garbage would be removed from all localities, particularly tourists' spots.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz fruit bearing and other plants would be planted on both sides of all major highways of the districts to multiply the beauty and turn environment more pleasant in the district.