Open Menu

Distt Admin Launches Crack Down Against Encroachers

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Distt admin launches crack down against encroachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against encroachers and removed many structures at the city's busiest area Gulgasht and Gol Bagh, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the operation against encroachment was led by Assistant Commissioner Aabid Shabbir.

Officials from Police, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation, and some other departments joined the operation with machinery and vehicles. The team took possession of many articles, causing obstacles in the smooth flow of traffic.

Assistant Commissioner Aabid Shabbir stated that the operation against encroachers would be carried out regularly. The district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Bagh From

Recent Stories

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

15 minutes ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

12 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

13 hours ago
PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

13 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

13 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

13 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

13 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan