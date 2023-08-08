Distt admin launches crack down against encroachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against encroachers and removed many structures at the city's busiest area Gulgasht and Gol Bagh, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the operation against encroachment was led by Assistant Commissioner Aabid Shabbir.

Officials from Police, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation, and some other departments joined the operation with machinery and vehicles. The team took possession of many articles, causing obstacles in the smooth flow of traffic.

Assistant Commissioner Aabid Shabbir stated that the operation against encroachers would be carried out regularly. The district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy in this regard, he added.