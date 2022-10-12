UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Beggary; 21 Shifted To Rehabilitation Centres

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the district administration on Wednesday launched a major crackdown against beggary especially professional beggars in the city.

Taking notice of public complaints against roaming of professional beggars in different localities and streets of the city and organized crimes in disguise, the DC directed district administration to take action against them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi along with District Social Welfare Officer Noor Muhammad Mehsud visited different localities and arrested 21 professional beggars and transferred to rehabilitation centers of Social Welfare Department.

The social welfare department would impart moral training to the arrested beggars at the rehabilitation centers and after training they would be released on bail so that they should not start beggary again.

According to the office of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, there were several complaints that men and women from other districts including children beg in different areas of Peshawar and majority of them were fit and healthy people.

