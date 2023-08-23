Distt admin launches crackdown against encroachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday launched a special crackdown against encroachment under the initiative to rehabilitate infrastructure and beauty of the city.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) while using heavy machinery launched the operation at Gulgasht, Brand road and Goal Bagh. The teams demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachment from roads and Gardezi Market.

The DC said in a statement that traders and other stakeholders were cooperating with district administration in the operation. He said that crackdown would continue to rehabilitate infrastructure and resolve traffic related issues.

He said that commercial buildings and plazas had been given ultimatum to fix separate places for parking stands adding that a comprehensive plan has been made for launching of anti-encroachment operation at other areas of the city.