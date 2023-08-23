Open Menu

Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Encroachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Distt admin launches crackdown against encroachment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday launched a special crackdown against encroachment under the initiative to rehabilitate infrastructure and beauty of the city.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the Municipal Corporation, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) while using heavy machinery launched the operation at Gulgasht, Brand road and Goal Bagh. The teams demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachment from roads and Gardezi Market.

The DC said in a statement that traders and other stakeholders were cooperating with district administration in the operation. He said that crackdown would continue to rehabilitate infrastructure and resolve traffic related issues.

He said that commercial buildings and plazas had been given ultimatum to fix separate places for parking stands adding that a comprehensive plan has been made for launching of anti-encroachment operation at other areas of the city.

Related Topics

Multan Company Road Traffic Bagh Market From

Recent Stories

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

2 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

2 hours ago
Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

2 hours ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

3 hours ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan