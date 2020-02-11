Distt admin launches crackdown against hoarders to discourage artificial inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against hoarders to discourage artificial price hike trend, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team, led by assistant commissioner Shujabad Mubeen Ehsan raided at godown at Matotali area.

The team found huge stock of rice.

Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ehsan imposed fine of Rs 5000 on the owner.

Similarly, he also directed him to bring the stock in bazaars otherwise more stringent action would be initiated against them.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed officials of Market Committee to inspect warehouses on daily basis.

The persons, who would store items of daily need without maintaining record, must be punished. The undeclared stock would be confiscated, warned DC.