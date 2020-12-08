Distt admin launches crackdown against hotels, restaurants on violation of COVID SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :District Administration have launched crackdown campaign against hotels and restaurants on violation of Anti Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed three restaurants and one hotel here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar told reporters that fine of Rs 2000 was also imposed against these hotels and restaurants and strict warning was issued to its owners.

He said 44 citizens were also fined in these restaurants for not using safety masks and directed masses to ensure the use of safety masks while coming out of homes to avoid contraction of the coronavirus. DC said directives were issued to all additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and extra commissioners to expedite their patrolling and make close checks on hotels and restaurants besides others food places.

He also sought cooperation of masses imperative to win fight against the infection.