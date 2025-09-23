Open Menu

Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Gold Mining

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Distt Admin launches crackdown against illegal gold mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The District Administration has announced a crackdown on illegal mining, particularly placer gold extraction, in a high-level meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud.

The meeting, attended by the police officials, assistant commissioners, representatives of the minerals and forestry departments and leaseholders, was briefed that unlawful mining was causing heavy losses of valuable resources while damaging agricultural land and the environment.

Mehsud said illegal mining would not be tolerated anywhere in the district, directing law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against those involved, step up patrols at sensitive sites and raise public awareness that the practice is a serious crime.

Special teams will be formed to intensify enforcement, officials decided.

Separately, minority leader and provincial advisory committee member Riaz Rahi met Mehsud to discuss issues faced by religious minorities, including security of places of worship, implementation of job quotas and access to education and health facilities.

The deputy commissioner assured that the administration was committed to resolving these concerns on a priority basis, stressing that minority citizens would be treated with full equality.

Recent Stories

vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

33 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

1 hour ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

1 hour ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

1 hour ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

1 hour ago
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan