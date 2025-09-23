Distt Admin launches crackdown against illegal gold mining

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The District Administration has announced a crackdown on illegal mining, particularly placer gold extraction, in a high-level meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud.

The meeting, attended by the police officials, assistant commissioners, representatives of the minerals and forestry departments and leaseholders, was briefed that unlawful mining was causing heavy losses of valuable resources while damaging agricultural land and the environment.

Mehsud said illegal mining would not be tolerated anywhere in the district, directing law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against those involved, step up patrols at sensitive sites and raise public awareness that the practice is a serious crime.

Special teams will be formed to intensify enforcement, officials decided.

Separately, minority leader and provincial advisory committee member Riaz Rahi met Mehsud to discuss issues faced by religious minorities, including security of places of worship, implementation of job quotas and access to education and health facilities.

The deputy commissioner assured that the administration was committed to resolving these concerns on a priority basis, stressing that minority citizens would be treated with full equality.