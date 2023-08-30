Open Menu

Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Professional Beggars

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Distt Admin launches crackdown against professional beggars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a special campaign against professional beggars in the provincial capital and constituted five teams to conduct operations on a daily basis in certain areas.

On the first day of the campaign, hundreds of professional beggars from different places in Peshawar were arrested under the Anti-Beggary Act and transferred to Darul Kafala, district administration.

The Department of Social Welfare, Child Protection Unit, Rescue, and other organizations participated in the ongoing campaign against the beggars, said the office of the Deputy Commissioner, adding that among those arrested were children, old people and women.

It said that the complete data and records of the criminals arrested during the campaign would also be collected. The teams of district administration would conduct crackdowns on a daily basis in Hayatabad, Hashangari, Gulbahar, Firdous, Jameel Chowk, University Town, Aman Road and many other prominent places.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

17 minutes ago
 PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v Sout ..

PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extend ..

Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extends his judicial remand till Sep ..

47 minutes ago
 Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

11 hours ago
 Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy p ..

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum s ..

13 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

13 hours ago
 EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

13 hours ago
 Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election dat ..

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan