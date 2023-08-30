Distt Admin launches crackdown against professional beggars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday launched a special campaign against professional beggars in the provincial capital and constituted five teams to conduct operations on a daily basis in certain areas.

On the first day of the campaign, hundreds of professional beggars from different places in Peshawar were arrested under the Anti-Beggary Act and transferred to Darul Kafala, district administration.

The Department of Social Welfare, Child Protection Unit, Rescue, and other organizations participated in the ongoing campaign against the beggars, said the office of the Deputy Commissioner, adding that among those arrested were children, old people and women.

It said that the complete data and records of the criminals arrested during the campaign would also be collected. The teams of district administration would conduct crackdowns on a daily basis in Hayatabad, Hashangari, Gulbahar, Firdous, Jameel Chowk, University Town, Aman Road and many other prominent places.