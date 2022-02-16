UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Distt Admin launches crackdown against profiteers

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) ::District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aoun Haider Gondal launched a crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and violators of corona SOPs on Wednesday.

According to the office of DC, the district administration conducted 95 raids and registered cases against two persons, sealed business of seven persons, issued warnings to 24 persons and imposed Rs 25100 on them over profiteering, hoarding and for no displaying price list.

Meanwhile the district administration carried out 204 actions against violators of corona SOPs and imposed Rs 5000 fine on violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

