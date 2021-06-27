UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Launches Crackdown Against Violators Of Covid SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Distt Admin launches crackdown against violators of Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Saturday evening, launched cracked down against violators of Corona SOPs and arrested the managers of various hotels over keeping their restaurants till late night by serving foods despite of ban.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Wasim led the operation in the city bazaars. Traders should abide by the government's policy and legal action will be initiated against its violators, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood told the media during his visit to different bazaars.

