Distt Admin Launches Fumigation Against Dengue To Prevent Disease

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Distt admin launches fumigation against dengue to prevent disease

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) In the wake of surge in dengue cases in the district, the district administration on Saturday launched an awareness campaign as well as preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

According to an official release, the district administration was actively working with the health department to control the dengue epidemic and had started fumigation in different areas including hospitals.

Apart from these separate wards had also been set up for dengue patients in hospitals.

The administration has appealed to the public to use mosquito repellent lotion, immediately cover the clean water containers and waste the standing water in and around the houses.

It further advised that children should use mosquito repellent lotion, socks, gloves and long-sleeved clothes while going to school and at home, avoid playing in the open air during morning and evening as dengue mosquito mostly attacks at these two times.

