UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Launches Grand Crackdown Against Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:14 PM

Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encroachments

District administration launched grand crackdown against encroachment at Gulshan market and Mumtazabad and removed temporary, permanent encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :District administration launched grand crackdown against encroachment at Gulshan market and Mumtazabad and removed temporary, permanent encroachments.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair.

The sheds and concrete structure was demolished during the crackdown.

Metropolitan Corporation seized the goods recovered during anti-encroachment operation.

Speaking on this occasion, AC City Kahawaja Umair said that no one would be allowed to do encroachment again and added that the crackdown would continue.

He said that cases would be got lodged and people involved in encroachment again to be apprehended.

He said that no one could be allowed to decorate shops at roads and directed the shopkeepers to install tuff tile infront of their shops where from sheds and concrete structure demolished.

Related Topics

Gulshan Market From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatis ..

2 minutes ago

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone ..

2 minutes ago

US Hypersonic Missiles LRHW 'Not a Problem' for Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units i ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner orders 1 pc spending on plantation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.