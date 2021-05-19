Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :District administration launched grand crackdown against encroachment at Gulshan market and Mumtazabad and removed temporary, permanent encroachments.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair.

The sheds and concrete structure was demolished during the crackdown.

Metropolitan Corporation seized the goods recovered during anti-encroachment operation.

Speaking on this occasion, AC City Kahawaja Umair said that no one would be allowed to do encroachment again and added that the crackdown would continue.

He said that cases would be got lodged and people involved in encroachment again to be apprehended.

He said that no one could be allowed to decorate shops at roads and directed the shopkeepers to install tuff tile infront of their shops where from sheds and concrete structure demolished.