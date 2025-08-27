Open Menu

Distt Admin Launches Pre-emptive Rescue Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district administration in Sargodha has launched pre-emptive rescue operations

in tehsil Kot Moman in high-level flood in the Chenab River.

According to official spokesperson here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad

Wasim and DPO Sohaib Ashraf are personally monitoring the rescue operations.

The administration had inspected relief camps in Halal Pur, Hayat Pur, Mudh Ranjha, and other

areas, ensuring the provision of shelter, food, and medical facilities to affected individuals.

The DC said that the district administration, Rescue 1122, and other departments were working

together to tackle flood situation, adding that water flow at Qadirabad Barrage had

reached 800,000 cusecs, prompting high alert.

Muhammad Wasim said that the administration had activated emergency response plans,

with all departments on high alert, adding that the administration was working tirelessly to evacuate

affected areas and provide relief to those in need.

He said that the Pak Army and Rescue 1122 were collaborating with the district administration to

conduct joint rescue operations.

