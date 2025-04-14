Open Menu

Distt Admin Launches School Admission Campaign 2025 To Promote Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Distt Admin launches school admission campaign 2025 to promote education

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Lower Dir district administration on Monday officially launched the School Admission Campaign 2025, aiming to boost enrollment and promote the importance of education among children aged 4 to 16.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan at Government Primary School Balambat.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the crucial role education plays in shaping the future of individuals and the progress of the nation.

To encourage participation, free books and school bags were distributed among students.

An awareness walk was also organized, with students and teachers carrying placards bearing slogans in support of education.

Bashir Khan emphasized that the campaign is a joint initiative between the government and local education authorities, urging parents to enroll their children in government schools to ensure they receive quality education and a brighter future.

“The development and prosperity of Pakistan depend on an educated society,” he stated. “By sending children to school, parents are investing in the future of the country.”

The campaign would continue until April 30, 2025.

APP/aiq-adi

