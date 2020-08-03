UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Makes Best Cleanliness Arrangements: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Distt admin makes best cleanliness arrangements: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that district administration have made best cleanliness arrangements in the city during Eid-Ul-Azha to provide clean environment to residents.

During his visit of different areas of the city to check cleanliness operation alongwith Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar and Spokesman of Chief Minister Nadeem Qureshi here on Monday.Local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Moeen Qureshi lauded the efforts of district administration for ensuring best cleanliness arrangements. He presented a flower bouquet to the deputy commissioner for the achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Aamir Khattak said that all water filtration plants of the city would be made operational after receiving grant to MPA Nadeem Qureshi.

He said that issue of shortage of staff at dispensary of interior city would be resolved soon.

Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar said that district administration gave their best to ensure best cleanliness arrangements and to resolve other issues faced by the people. He said that the incumbent government would fulfill its all promises regarding public welfare.

Spokesman of CM Punjab Nadeem Qureshi said that development of Multan would be made in all areas without any political affiliation. He said that appreciation by the opposition parties was a good gesture for public facilitation in future.

Local PML-N leader Moeen Qureshi said that district administration made best arrangements without any political discrimination. He assured every support in development of the historical city of Multan.

