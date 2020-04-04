Distt admin makes exemplary arrangements at Quarantine centre: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said the district administration and police had made exemplary arrangements at quarantine centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said the district administration and police had made exemplary arrangements at quarantine centre.

During his visit of the quarantine centre here on Saturday, Waseem Ahmed Khan said screening of the devotees was being ensured to protect other citizens from the coronavirus.

He said the devotees would be sent back to their homes after clearance from the health department.

He lauded the role of police officials in fight against coronavirus and said the police was protecting lives of citizens by ensuring implementation of lockdown.

He said no one would be allowed to violate section 144 and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq lauded the devotees for cooperation with the administration and said the virus could be defeated with unity and joint efforts.

He urged citizens to remain in their homes and avoid gatherings.

The commissioner added that officers of different departments were performing duties at quarantine centres to facilitate masses.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak and other concerned officers were also present.