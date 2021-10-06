UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Makes Rigorous Checking Of Corona Vaccination; Certificate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Distt Admin makes rigorous checking of corona vaccination; certificate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :As per the directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) the district administration in the provincial capital has made the checking of corona vaccination, SOPs and certificate more rigorous.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood, the corona vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for attending offices, using BRT services and public transport. The teams of district administration and health department were regularly conducting visits to NADRA and other government offices, BRT terminals, bus stations, markets and other public places.

He said that the non-vaccination persons were being vaccinated on the spot while heavy fines were being imposed on violators of SOPs, adding, due to rigorous measures the corona cases have considerably reduced in the city.

