Distt admin Multan disburses 361 caudran of free food among mourners

The district administration distributed 361 free food caudran among about 40,000 mourners on Muharram 9 and 10 at 15 points in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration distributed 361 free food caudran among about 40,000 mourners on Muharram 9 and 10 at 15 points in the city.

According to statics of the district administration, 31,800 water bottles and juices were distributed among mourners during the last two days besides free food.

The 15 points where food and water bottles were distributed included Shamsabad, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchery Intersection, Haram Gate and Mumtazabad etc. As many as 15 sabeel were also set up for mourners.

Provincial Minsiter for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Waseem Khan , Tariq Abdullah and Deupty Commsiioner Aamir Khattak inspected the free food and juice distribution.