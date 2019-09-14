Distt admin Multan to make green belt under Rasheedabad flyover

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration will establish a green belt beneath the Rasheedabad flyover under the clean and green Punjab project.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak during his visit to Rasheedabad chowk here on Saturday.

The DC said that saplings and flowers would be planted at the green belt to increase the beauty of the city.

He said that benches would also be installed at the green belt while encroachments would be removed from the Chowk.

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) would provide funds for the project, he said and added that MDA would also plant saplings at other roads.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Zaheer Uddin Alazai said that clean and green Pakistan project had been initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that all resources were being utilized to make the project successful. He urged the local political leaders to play their role in making city clean and green.