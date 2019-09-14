UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Multan To Make Green Belt Under Rasheedabad Flyover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:14 PM

Distt admin Multan to make green belt under Rasheedabad flyover

The district administration will establish a green belt beneath the Rasheedabad flyover under the clean and green Punjab project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration will establish a green belt beneath the Rasheedabad flyover under the clean and green Punjab project.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak during his visit to Rasheedabad chowk here on Saturday.

The DC said that saplings and flowers would be planted at the green belt to increase the beauty of the city.

He said that benches would also be installed at the green belt while encroachments would be removed from the Chowk.

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) would provide funds for the project, he said and added that MDA would also plant saplings at other roads.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Zaheer Uddin Alazai said that clean and green Pakistan project had been initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that all resources were being utilized to make the project successful. He urged the local political leaders to play their role in making city clean and green.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Visit All From

Recent Stories

Indonesian embassy organizes blood donation camp

8 minutes ago

Tenders to be invited soon for road schemes: Deput ..

8 minutes ago

Mane, Salah combine to maintain Liverpool's perfec ..

8 minutes ago

Woman martyred, 6 civilians injured in Indian troo ..

8 minutes ago

Special Task Force on cards to cleanse drugs menac ..

16 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes illega ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.