Distt Admin notifies prices of daily use commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday notified the price list of different commodities of daily use and fixed Rs 281 per kilogram rate for broiler chicken.

The rates of vegetables per kilogram include potato (white) Rs30, potato (red) Rs 50, onion Rs80, tomato Rs 65, lemon Rs 220, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs 70, ladyfinger (local) Rs100, cucumber Rs 50, garlic (local) Rs 260, garlic (China) Rs320, capsicum Rs90, eggplant Rs30, pumpkin Rs 60, cauliflower Rs 60 and the cabbage rate was Rs100 per Kg.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates were; mango (Langra) Rs110, mango (Sindhri) Rs170, mango (Fajri) Rs 130, mango (chaunsa) Rs140, cherry Rs380, apricot (Kabuli) Rs220, peach Rs180, plum Rs 150, grapes (white) Rs 150, melon Rs 60, watermelon Rs 40, Apple (golden) 160, apple (Iranian) Rs 320, banana No 1 Rs 120 per dozen, banana No 2 Rs 70 per dozen and lychee Rs340 per kg.

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan has asked the people to complain regarding unavailability of price lists or overcharging on phone number 0919211338.