UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Notifies Prices Of Daily Use Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Distt Admin notifies prices of daily use commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday notified the price list of different commodities of daily use and fixed Rs 281 per kilogram rate for broiler chicken.

The rates of vegetables per kilogram include potato (white) Rs30, potato (red) Rs 50, onion Rs80, tomato Rs 65, lemon Rs 220, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs 70, ladyfinger (local) Rs100, cucumber Rs 50, garlic (local) Rs 260, garlic (China) Rs320, capsicum Rs90, eggplant Rs30, pumpkin Rs 60, cauliflower Rs 60 and the cabbage rate was Rs100 per Kg.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates were; mango (Langra) Rs110, mango (Sindhri) Rs170, mango (Fajri) Rs 130, mango (chaunsa) Rs140, cherry Rs380, apricot (Kabuli) Rs220, peach Rs180, plum Rs 150, grapes (white) Rs 150, melon Rs 60, watermelon Rs 40, Apple (golden) 160, apple (Iranian) Rs 320, banana No 1 Rs 120 per dozen, banana No 2 Rs 70 per dozen and lychee Rs340 per kg.

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan has asked the people to complain regarding unavailability of price lists or overcharging on phone number 0919211338.

Related Topics

Punjab China Mango Price Apple Gold

Recent Stories

United States Donates Four Mobile Laboratories to ..

United States Donates Four Mobile Laboratories to Strengthen Pakistan’s COVID- ..

4 minutes ago
 Explore the Amazingly Fluid TECNO HiOS 8.6

Explore the Amazingly Fluid TECNO HiOS 8.6

30 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in inter ..

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in internbank market

35 minutes ago
 British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa a ..

British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa at earliest

42 minutes ago
 Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Inst ..

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.