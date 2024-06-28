Distt Admin Officials Inspect Key Areas Ahead Of Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) In the preparation for Muharram ul Harram, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has been actively inspecting key areas to ensure safety and order in the Federal Capital.
Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Farhan Ahmad along with Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Secretariat and Magistrate Aabpara, on Friday paid a visit to the Muharram procession routes and inspected the arrangements.
The inspection aimed to review security measures and ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming observances, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
In another part of the city, AC Nilore visited Imambargahs in Alipur and Farash Town.
He called for eleborate security measures, including cleanliness and water stalls for the mourners.
These visits were part of the ongoing efforts to assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for Muharram ul Harram.
The officials’ activities underline the administration's commitment to maintaining peace and security during this significant period.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for handing over newly built offices to special branch, Sanat Zar after completion8 seconds ago
-
One died, 34 injured in Swat school bus accident23 seconds ago
-
DPO visits police station10 minutes ago
-
PM stresses collective efforts for national prosperity20 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
GCWUF to start short courses from July 120 minutes ago
-
ACE recover Rs7,327,420 from livestock defaulters30 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured as school bus falls in ditch30 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews Muharram security40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers with 3 kg charras40 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles50 minutes ago
-
Munaza Hassan elected as chairperson of NA Climate body50 minutes ago