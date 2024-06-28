Open Menu

Distt Admin Officials Inspect Key Areas Ahead Of Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Distt admin officials inspect key areas ahead of Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) In the preparation for Muharram ul Harram, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has been actively inspecting key areas to ensure safety and order in the Federal Capital.

Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Farhan Ahmad along with Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Secretariat and Magistrate Aabpara, on Friday paid a visit to the Muharram procession routes and inspected the arrangements.

The inspection aimed to review security measures and ensure smooth arrangements for the upcoming observances, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

In another part of the city, AC Nilore visited Imambargahs in Alipur and Farash Town.

He called for eleborate security measures, including cleanliness and water stalls for the mourners.

These visits were part of the ongoing efforts to assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for Muharram ul Harram.

The officials’ activities underline the administration's commitment to maintaining peace and security during this significant period.

