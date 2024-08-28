Distt admin on alert during current rains: DC Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Sarah Rehman said the district administration is on alert to deal with any emergency situation during the current rains in the city.

Heavy downpour brought great problems for the citizens in different localities.

Deputy Commissioner along with the Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, visited various areas of the city to assess the drainage arrangements following recent rains.

During the visit, they examined the situation caused by the heavy downpour.

She directed the staff of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) to swift removal of water through pumps in the affected areas.

She also personally oversaw all arrangements and assessed the cleanliness of the drainage systems

Furthermore, she directed of municipal departments to remain in the field to address any issues that may arise.

Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to take necessary precautions during the rainy season, stressing that negligence could lead to severe harm.