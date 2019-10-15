UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Opens Rest House At Fort Munro

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:02 PM

The district administration has opened district council rest house for public at scenic hill station Fort Munro after renovation of a set of rooms

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration has opened district council rest house for public at scenic hill station Fort Munro after renovation of a set of rooms.

The rooms will be booked on 'first come, first served' basis.

Anyone can get it booked by filling a form available with the DC office at govt rates.

Food and drawing rooms services will also be made available after its renovation which is underway, said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

However, a total of 20 rooms will be renovated of the rest house for making it a profitable.

