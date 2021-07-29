Distt admin opens Women & Children park for public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration Haripur Thursday opened Women and Children park for the public after renovation work.

The park was closed a year ago owing to the deteriorating condition of slides, swings and other facilities which was a threat for the children.

Some time ago, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur Mughees Sanaullah along with other officials paid a surprise visit to the park and directed renovation work of the park.

During the visit, DC also highlighted the out-of-order lighting system, damaged public toilets and other facilities, he also directed TMO to renovate the park and ensure the provision of all facilities and reopen it.

After renovation and installation of new slides, swings, benches, reconstruction of pubic washrooms and new grass Women and Children Park Haripur reopened for public. People have appreciated the initiative of the district administration for the renovation of the park.