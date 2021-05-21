Distt admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

Like other parts of the country, the district administration organized a rally here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine facing extreme brutality by the forces of Israel

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the district administration organized a rally here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine facing extreme brutality by the forces of Israel.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem in which officers of all district government departments, members of district peace committee, traders, students, journalists, tiger force members and a large number of civil society members were participated.

The rally was started from Jinnah library and culminated at DPO office.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards, banners prescribed with anti-Israel slogans. The participants were chanting slogans against Israel and demanded international community to stop Israel from the attacks in Gaza.

Addressing the participants, the DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid tribute to martyrs of Palestine and appreciated the courage of the Palestinians for bearing the brutality of Israel by standing committed to their cause.

He demanded of United Nation (UN) to play role for stopping human right violations in Palestine by Israel. He praised efforts of the PTI led government for supporting Palestinians in this crucial situation. He said that the Palestine was one of the major part of Muslim Ummah's body which could not be separated.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that Pakistanis stand by the people of Palestine and assured that Pakistan would continue its support with the Muslim brothers of Palestine. He said that current situation in Gaza was alarming for the whole world adding that international community must raise voice against the Israel's brutality on the basis of humanity. He said that the Israel forces attacked media houses when they started highlighting human rights violations in Palestine.