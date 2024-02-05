Distt admin organizes rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

The district administration of Muzaffargarh on Monday organized a rally to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district administration of Muzaffargarh on Monday organized a rally to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali which started from DC Office and culminated at Katchehry Chowk.

A large number of civil society members and students participated in the rally. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that the nation stands by the people of the occupied valley adding that Pakistan would continue to support their right to self-determination at all forums.

He said that the day was being marked not only to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people but also to expose the brutal face of India to the world.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hussnain Haider while speaking on the occasion said that India has illegally occupied Kashmir despite the resolutions of the United Nations.

