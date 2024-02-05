Distt Admin Organizes Rally To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
The district administration of Muzaffargarh on Monday organized a rally to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district administration of Muzaffargarh on Monday organized a rally to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali which started from DC Office and culminated at Katchehry Chowk.
A large number of civil society members and students participated in the rally. The participants were carrying banners and chanting slogans to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK.
Addressing the participants, the DC said that the nation stands by the people of the occupied valley adding that Pakistan would continue to support their right to self-determination at all forums.
He said that the day was being marked not only to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people but also to expose the brutal face of India to the world.
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hussnain Haider while speaking on the occasion said that India has illegally occupied Kashmir despite the resolutions of the United Nations.
APP/kmr/thh
1705 hrs
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty23 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion21 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people21 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division21 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations46 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders57 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah58 minutes ago
-
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC leader7 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad7 minutes ago
-
ECP terms social media reports about postal ballots baseless7 minutes ago