Distt admin organizes speech competition in connection with Youm-e-Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Government Post Graduate Boys College Rajanpur and Government Degree College for Girls Rajanpur grab first positions in district level speech competition of both categories organized in connection with 23rd March, 1940 here on Friday.

In connection with the commemoration of Youm-e-Pakistan, the district administration organized different seminars and speech competition at school and college level.

During the district level speech competition of boys colleges, the student of Government Post Graduate Boys College Rajanpur Naoman Sajjad grab first position while Adnan Arshad of Government Associate College Umerkot was declared second.

The student of Government Degree College for Girls Rajanpur Aisha Shaukat got first position, Mehrunisa of the same college second while Sadaf Yasmin of Degree College Jampur took third position in the girls college speech competition.