UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Organizes Speech Competition In Connection With Youm-e-Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Distt admin organizes speech competition in connection with Youm-e-Pakistan

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Government Post Graduate Boys College Rajanpur and Government Degree College for Girls Rajanpur grab first positions in district level speech competition of both categories organized in connection with 23rd March, 1940 here on Friday.

In connection with the commemoration of Youm-e-Pakistan, the district administration organized different seminars and speech competition at school and college level.

During the district level speech competition of boys colleges, the student of Government Post Graduate Boys College Rajanpur Naoman Sajjad grab first position while Adnan Arshad of Government Associate College Umerkot was declared second.

The student of Government Degree College for Girls Rajanpur Aisha Shaukat got first position, Mehrunisa of the same college second while Sadaf Yasmin of Degree College Jampur took third position in the girls college speech competition.

Related Topics

Student Same Rajanpur Jampur March Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

20 minutes ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

35 minutes ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

38 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

35 minutes ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

35 minutes ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.