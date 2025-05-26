Open Menu

Distt Admin, PESCO Launch Joint Drive Against Electricity Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Distt Admin, PESCO launch joint drive against electricity theft

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner DI Khan, Syed Muhammad Arsalan, to address electricity-related issues with officials from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The agenda focused on unannounced load shedding, recovery of dues and reduction of line losses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner expressed serious concern over the hardships faced by the public due to frequent and unannounced power outages amid soaring temperatures.

He directed PESCO authorities to ensure immediate measures are taken to eliminate unannounced load shedding in the region.

Assistant Commissioner also reviewed ongoing operations against electricity theft and lauded the joint efforts of the district administration and the PESCO Task Force. He reiterated that the crackdown on illegal connections (kundas) and recovery of fines from defaulters would continue with full force.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to improving electricity distribution and ensuring public relief during the summer months.

