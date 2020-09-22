Distt admin planning to shift six big business operations outside city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration was planning to shift six big business operations from inner to outside city for which preparation of feasibility report had been ordered.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak and attended by Chairman Multan Development Authority (MDA) Mian Jamil, DG MDA, Agha Ali Abbas, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Iqbal Farid, ADC R Tayyab Khan and others here on Tuesday.

The DC said that food and grain, iron, timber, Food and Vegetable markets and General Bus and truck stands would be shifted outside city to avoid heavy traffic.

The traffic, he informed has created lot of problems for citizens besides inconvenience adding that all stakeholders would be taken on board in this context.

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered to make a plan for smoothing shift and new locations keeping in view city demands for next 50 years, Aamir Khattak said. He announced to constitute a committee of ACs for this purpose.